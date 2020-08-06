Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,710 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,720,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.74. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

