Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $26.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,500.10. 1,994,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,717. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,481.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

