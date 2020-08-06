Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $26.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,500.10. 1,994,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,480.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.29. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

