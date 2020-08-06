Amc Networks’ (AMCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMCX. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 68,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,408. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.95%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amc Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 34.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

