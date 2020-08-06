Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,797. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

