Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

