American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.28.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.