American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by BofA Securities to Buy

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.