American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,402. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

