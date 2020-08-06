American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $255.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.45 and a 200 day moving average of $244.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

