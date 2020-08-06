American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.97. 737,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $148.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

