AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,792,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $64,087,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after buying an additional 1,443,180 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

