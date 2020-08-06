AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

ABC opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $352,447.20. Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,057 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,600,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

