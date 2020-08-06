Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22, 894,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 720,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPY shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $32,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 198,324 shares of company stock valued at $355,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $407,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,242 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $13,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amplify Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

