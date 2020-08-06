Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $824.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

