Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Accolade (ACCD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) recently:

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Accolade Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

