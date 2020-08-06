Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3):

8/4/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €155.00 ($174.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($196.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($207.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €168.00 ($188.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €152.00 ($170.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €168.00 ($188.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($202.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($196.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €165.00 ($185.39) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($202.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €165.00 ($185.39) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($207.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €147.00 ($165.17) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($207.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €132.00 ($148.31) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Volkswagen stock opened at €134.94 ($151.62) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a one year high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

