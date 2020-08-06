Apex Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apex has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $43,355.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apex

