Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $772,315.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006014 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029193 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002425 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

