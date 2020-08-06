Apollo Endosurgery Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 72.34% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

APEN opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 177,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. bought 1,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

