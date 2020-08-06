Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 6.6%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.05, approximately 1,900,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 864,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $315.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $513,875 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.