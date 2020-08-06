Aptiv’s (APTV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Nomura in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

APTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.51. 87,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after acquiring an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,414,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

