ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Trading Down 9%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 1,568,720 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 308,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 4.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARC Document Solutions stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.73% of ARC Document Solutions worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

