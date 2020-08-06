Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at SVB Leerink

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $73.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,431 shares of company stock worth $7,880,428. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 211,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.