Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks stock opened at $235.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $766,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,479 shares of company stock valued at $19,462,167. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

