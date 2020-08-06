Arqma Hits 24 Hour Volume of $140,894.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $48,135.51 and $140,894.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,800.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.03353736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.02628418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00501551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00805320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00798954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00060181 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,955,249 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,706 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

