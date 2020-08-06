ArtByte Price Down 93.2% This Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00496974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

