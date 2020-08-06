ATBCoin (ATB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,969.56 and approximately $28,923.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,782.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.02625773 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00613836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

