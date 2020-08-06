Atheios Hits Market Cap of $15,130.84 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $15,130.84 and $15.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 33,988,874 coins and its circulating supply is 31,891,701 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

