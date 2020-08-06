Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.78 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Auctus has a market cap of $4.78 million and $91,278.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.04967433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,868,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

