Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires Shares of 24,156 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,724,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,339,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,142. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

