Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 13,338 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 4.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

SCHH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 50,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.