Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $4.25 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 3.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 160,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,275. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $146.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

