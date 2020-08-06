Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Down 2.9%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.50, 52,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 25,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.15 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07. The company has a market cap of $358.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.