Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.78, 515,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 206,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Autoweb in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 60.04% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

