AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.50 by Deutsche Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.50 ($27.53) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($29.10) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.08 ($25.93).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €17.65 ($19.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.27. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

