B. Riley Weighs in on ViaSat, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ViaSat in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViaSat’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 105.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 49.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

