Baader Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP)

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €30.00 ($33.71) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s current price.

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.33 ($48.69).

Shares of Corestate Capital stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €17.98 ($20.20). 180,642 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $386.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Corestate Capital has a 52 week low of €14.92 ($16.76) and a 52 week high of €45.80 ($51.46). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.78.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

