Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 282,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,250. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $548.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.50.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

