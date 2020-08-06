Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ball worth $34,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

