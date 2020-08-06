Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Shares Up 39.5%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)’s stock price shot up 39.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.