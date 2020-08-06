Barclays Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $210.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.21.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $186.66 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

