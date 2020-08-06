Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%.

BBDC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 5,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,016. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $391.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger W. Crandall acquired 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,277.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.