Barrington Research Boosts Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $70.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.