BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BASIC has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.54 or 0.01980720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00082696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00196395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00109938 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,453,457 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.