Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €58.00 by Independent Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €58.00 ($65.17) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.62 ($73.73).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €56.13 ($63.07) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($86.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

