Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.80-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.80-10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $23.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

