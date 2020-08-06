Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Down 8.4%

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $256.37 and last traded at $259.61, approximately 2,590,575 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,071,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.43.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

