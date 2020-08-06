Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $175.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.21.

Shares of BGNE traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.06. 145,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,989. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $256.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. Analysts forecast that Beigene will post -19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $478,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,816,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,063 shares of company stock worth $45,099,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 70.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Beigene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

