Benjamin Silbermann Sells 86,450 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,639.34.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,508,479.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,481,620.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $1,434,405.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,930.00.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 10,951,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,913,296. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,022,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $8,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

